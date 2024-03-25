Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett felt a change of scenery would be beneficial

Kenny Pickett arrived to the Steelers as a ballyhooed 20th overall selection in 2022. Pittsburgh fans saw the University of Pittsburgh product as their savior.

Pickett left with far less fanfare after 24 starts in two seasons.

The Steelers traded Pickett to the Eagles after signing Russell Wilson and while nearing a deal with the Bears for Justin Fields, a trade that was completed a day later.

The team wanted to do right by Pickett, who requested a fresh start.

“From his perspective, [Pickett] felt like a change of scenery would be a good thing,” Tomlin said Sunday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Obviously when we felt the trajectory of the business with Chicago moving in the right direction, those dominoes started falling. I won’t get into specifics about our conversations, but I am appreciative of his efforts during his time in Pittsburgh, and I wish him nothing but the absolute best in Philadelphia.”

The Steelers have turned over their quarterbacks room this season from Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to Wilson and Fields.