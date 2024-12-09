Mike Tomlin: Maybe you’ll start believing in our confidence in receivers other than George Pickens

The Steelers made wide receiver George Pickens inactive on Sunday because of a hamstring injury, but that didn’t get in the way of a victory.

Pickens is their leading receiver, but Mike Williams, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, and Calvin Austin all had catches to help the team pick up a 27-14 win against the Browns. Jefferson caught a touchdown and the quartet all earned praise from head coach Mike Tomlin when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“It’s what we’ve been discovering, or rediscovering, throughout every component of this process,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “You guys were asking us about our lack of ‘number two’ in team development. The guys made plays where we throw the ball to make plays. The strength of the pack is the pack. We’ve got a bunch of guys that want to be the reasons why we’re successful. When given an opportunity, I think they continually prove that, whether Scotty or Mike or Calvin or Van. We believe in our group. I know I’ve said that to you guys repeatedly. Maybe you’ll start believing me.”

The Steelers will be hoping Pickens is able to go against the Eagles in Week 15, but they can feel confident that they have enough pieces in place to succeed if he needs a little more time to get ready.