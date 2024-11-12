Mike Tomlin on Diontae Johnson: Ravens have more significant pieces for me to think about

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he’s not thinking much about preparing to coach against his former wide receiver Diontae Johnson when the Steelers face the Ravens on Sunday.

Asked about Johnson today, Tomlin said he hasn’t given him much thought because Johnson hasn’t had much of a role in the Ravens’ offense.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t thought a lot about him,” Tomlin said. “He’s not on a lot of their video, and so at this stage of the week I don’t know that I’ve weighed what he might mean to the matchup. They’ve got more significant pieces with larger roles that occupy my attention at this part of the week.”

Johnson had played his entire career for the Steelers before they traded him to the Panthers in March. Before the trade deadline, the Panthers then traded Johnson to the Ravens. So far in Baltimore, Johnson has just one catch for six yards, so it’s not surprising that Tomlin isn’t watching a lot of film of him in the Ravens’ offense.

Johnson, however, will try to put a lot on film on Sunday, perhaps showing his former team that they never should have traded him away.