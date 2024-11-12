 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin on Diontae Johnson: Ravens have more significant pieces for me to think about

  
Published November 12, 2024 01:21 PM

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he’s not thinking much about preparing to coach against his former wide receiver Diontae Johnson when the Steelers face the Ravens on Sunday.

Asked about Johnson today, Tomlin said he hasn’t given him much thought because Johnson hasn’t had much of a role in the Ravens’ offense.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t thought a lot about him,” Tomlin said. “He’s not on a lot of their video, and so at this stage of the week I don’t know that I’ve weighed what he might mean to the matchup. They’ve got more significant pieces with larger roles that occupy my attention at this part of the week.”

Johnson had played his entire career for the Steelers before they traded him to the Panthers in March. Before the trade deadline, the Panthers then traded Johnson to the Ravens. So far in Baltimore, Johnson has just one catch for six yards, so it’s not surprising that Tomlin isn’t watching a lot of film of him in the Ravens’ offense.

Johnson, however, will try to put a lot on film on Sunday, perhaps showing his former team that they never should have traded him away.