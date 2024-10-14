 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

bucs_720x405_2380008003578.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Go with Godwin’
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241013.jpg
Expectations for Jets’ offense under Downing
nbc_simms_washravens_241013.jpg
Ravens flex muscles at home against Commanders

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

bucs_720x405_2380008003578.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Go with Godwin’
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241013.jpg
Expectations for Jets’ offense under Downing
nbc_simms_washravens_241013.jpg
Ravens flex muscles at home against Commanders

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin on huge crowd of Steelers fans in Las Vegas: “It was special to be part of”

  
Published October 14, 2024 04:55 AM

Steelers fans took over the Raiders’ home stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, with so many of them in attendance that it often sounded like a Steelers home game. Mike Tomlin appreciated that.

In his comments immediately after the Steelers beat the Raiders, Tomlin opened by talking about how much it meant to the team to hear and see the thousands, probably tens of thousands, of Steelers fans who made the trip to Las Vegas to support the team.

“The first thing that needs to be said is, just really taken aback by the support we got here from our fans,” Tomlin said. “Steeler Nation, continually man, they show up. I just thought it was awesome. The environment for a road venue was special. It was special to be a part of.”

Multiple players on the Steelers’ defense told reporters after the game that they thought the crowd noise from Steelers fans was affecting the Raiders’ offense, and many said they thought there were more Steelers fans in the building than Raiders fans. That’s a home-field advantage on the road that gave the Steelers a boost in their win.