Mike Tomlin on Steelers not extending his contract this year: A non-issue for me

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalbha2bre0_230726.jpg
Adingra doubles Brighton’s lead over Brentford
nbc_pl_goalbha1bre0_230726.jpg
Adingra gives Brighton early lead over Brentford
nbc_bfa_kevindurant_230726.jpg
Durant: Marijuana is ‘like wine’ in today’s NBA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalbha2bre0_230726.jpg
Adingra doubles Brighton’s lead over Brentford
nbc_pl_goalbha1bre0_230726.jpg
Adingra gives Brighton early lead over Brentford
nbc_bfa_kevindurant_230726.jpg
Durant: Marijuana is ‘like wine’ in today’s NBA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin on Steelers not extending his contract this year: A non-issue for me

  
Published July 26, 2023 07:00 PM

Mike Tomlin has two years left on his contract, and the Steelers do not intend to extend it this year, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dulac adds that the front office has no dissatisfaction with Tomlin and is not applying pressure to him.

Tomlin calls it a “non-issue.”

“I haven’t thought about it,” Tomlin said Wednesday, via transcripts from the team. “I’m just in a stage in my career where I don’t care about contracts, to be honest with you. I acknowledge that I’ve seen more days than I’m going to see, you know? That’s just the nature of this thing.

“I appreciate the opportunity. I’m singularly focused. I’m thankful that I’m in a stage in life and in my career that that’s a non-issue for me.”

Tomlin, 51, is in his 17th season with the Steelers, the second longest-tenured coach with the same team. His teams have never had a losing season and have 10 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title, but the Steelers have not won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

Steelers ownership, though, is the most patient in all of pro sports.

The team last gave Tomlin a three-year extension in 2021 when he had one year remaining on his deal. The Steelers likely follow the same timeline with Tomlin this time, extending his deal before next season.

Tomlin is 16th all time in regular-season victories with 163, ranking third among active coaches.