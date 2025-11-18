 Skip navigation
Mike Tomlin “optimistic” about Jaylen Warren’s availability for Week 12

  
Published November 18, 2025 03:35 PM

The Steelers may or may not have their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Bears. But they should have their top running back.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN, head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference that he’s “optimistic” about Jaylen Warren’s availability for Week 12 after the running back suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s win over the Bengals. But, Tomlin noted, Warren’s practice availability could be limited early in the week.

Warren leads the Steelers with 536 yards rushing, having also rushed for two touchdowns. Additionally, Warren has caught 25 passes for 219 yards with a TD.

Kenneth Gainwell would see the bulk of the carries if Warren is unavailable.

Tomlin also noted that cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) is likely to return this week while edge rusher Alex Highsmith (pectoral) will be limited in practice on Wednesday.