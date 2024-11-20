Mike Tomlin praises punter/holder Corliss Waitman for Steelers’ special teams success

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was named the AFC special teams player of the week after going 6-for-6 on field goals in Sunday’s win over the Ravens. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Boswell isn’t the only one who deserves credit.

Tomlin said in a video produced by the Steelers that punter Corliss Waitman has done excellent work this season, not only punting the ball but also holding for Boswell. Waitman was signed this season after the Steelers’ first punter, Cameron Johnston, suffered a season-ending injury, and Tomlin said that when Waitman was signed, a big part of the reason the Steelers chose him is that he was the only available punter who had previously been Boswell’s holder.

“He’s done an awesome job for us, and I’m just talking specifically about his punting. His ability to hold is probably one of the reasons we chose him,” Tomlin said. “We knew we potentially were going to have some instability in punting because of the circumstance, and so we didn’t want to compromise our field goal kicking in the midst of that, and so his experience, and his experience with Boz as a holder, really gave him a leg up in the punting battle. He’s done both equally well.”

Waitman has had two previous stints with the Steelers and punted for them and held for Boswell in two games during the 2021 regular season. Although Boswell got the award, Waitman also had a big game in Sunday’s win over the Ravens, with all four of his punts going for more than 50 yards. He has proven to be a big in-season addition in Pittsburgh.