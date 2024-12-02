Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson has acclimated well to AFC North football

The Steelers needed a big day from quarterback Russell Wilson against the Bengals on Sunday and they got one.

Wilson was 29-of-38 for 414 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a 44-38 win that pushed the Steelers closer to securing the AFC North title. It was the third time that Wilson has thrown for more than 400 yards in his career and the first time that he’s done so since 2019.

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the performance was a sign that Wilson is right at home in the divisional games that determine the Steelers’ fate.

“I thought our group smiled in the face of it, particularly Russ,” Tomlin said. “It’s the first time for him going through AFC North football, and I thought he acclimated himself to it well today. He put himself squarely in the history of this series with that performance today.”

The Steelers stumbled in a divisional road game against the Browns in Week 12, but that feels like it happened a long time ago thanks to the way Wilson and the entire team bounced back in Cincinnati. The team will be back at home to face Cleveland next Sunday and a win in that game will make them heavy favorites to secure the divisional crown.