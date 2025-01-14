Mike Tomlin: Steelers have made no decision on Russell Wilson or Justin Fields

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin does not know who his starting quarterback will be in 2025.

Tomlin said today that there are “a lot of unanswered questions” about the future in Pittsburgh, and that the quarterback position is one of them. Tomlin said he hasn’t ruled out bringing back Russell Wilson, or Justin Fields, or both, but he also hasn’t ruled out moving on from both of them and bringing in a new starter.

“We don’t have a quarterback under contract,” Tomlin said. “We are certainly open to considering those guys, but we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Tomlin said the Steelers have a lot of work to do before free agency and the draft to determine which quarterbacks are available.

Realistically, it’s hard to believe the Steelers would go into the 2025 season with either Wilson or Fields as their starter. As promising a season as it appeared to be at times, no one in Pittsburgh could be satisfied with the final result. And if the Steelers want to advance past the wild card round, they’re probably going to need a new quarterback to take them there.