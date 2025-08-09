Mike Tomlin suggests Aaron Rodgers won’t play in the preseason

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face his most recent former team in 29 days. Will he be ready for Week 1 at the Jets?

If he is, it apparently won’t be a result of playing in the preseason.

In a conversation with Bob Labriola of the team’s official website, coach Mike Tomlin was reminded that some NFL coaches don’t play their starting quarterback during the preseason. Would Tomlin consider doing that?

“You might be looking at one in 2025,” Tomlin said. “Hey, [Aaron Rodgers] has been doing this for 21 years. His cumulative snap total and what’s required for him to be ready is different than others. And so if I’m not adaptable and open to adjustments relative to the needs of our guys, then I’m not doing my job. And so you might be looking at one of those coaches in 2025.”

On one hand, that makes sense. On the other hand, Rodgers is new to the Steelers. He showed up just before mandatory minicamp. He didn’t participate in team drills until training camp. He has plenty of work to do to be ready to roll, especially at 41.

It’s hard not to wonder whether Tomlin is simply yielding to the wishes of Rodgers, who recently said he’s “fully on board” with playing in the preseason before explaining that “preseason football is not necessarily real football.” (As explained in the attached clip, Rodgers has a tell; when he disagrees with something, he calls it “interesting.”)

So here’s an interesting question. Does Tomlin truly believe Rodgers doesn’t need preseason reps, or is he simply giving into the wishes of his quarterback?

If it’s the latter, do the other players sense it?

Some have suggested that Rodgers would have won as many or more championships as Tom Brady if he’d spent his career playing for Bill Belichick. That would have required Rodgers to fully submit to Belichick’s ways, the same way Brady did. For the same number of years.

Rodgers simply isn’t wired to do that. Maybe Belichick could have re-wired Rodgers, if Belichick had gotten his hands on Rodgers as a rookie.

Some will dismiss this take as Rodgers Derangement Syndrome. Others will realize that football only works if the coach runs the show — and if all of the players submit to that reality.

Especially the starting quarterback.

Regardless of the basis for the apparent decision to not play Rodgers in the preseason, the proof will be in the results. Starting soon. And continuing through Week 18.