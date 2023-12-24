Mike Tomlin: Too early to say whether Mason Rudolph will start next week

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not ready to say who his starting quarterback will be next week against the Seahawks.

After Mason Rudolph led the Steelers to a win over the Bengals on Saturday, Tomlin got this question from a reporter: “I guess this is early to ask, but will you be sticking with Mason in Seattle?”

Tomlin answered: “You’re right, it is early to ask.”

Tomlin did speak highly of the way Rudolph played.

“He’s got a belief in himself, he was aggressive in his play style, I thought he did a really good job not displaying rust for a guy who hasn’t played a lot,” Tomlin said of Rudolph.

Rudolph completed 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and the Steelers’ offense had its best game of the year in a 34-11 win. Even if starting quarterback Kenny Pickett is cleared to return from his ankle injury, Tomlin may decide that Rudolph gives his team the best chance to win.