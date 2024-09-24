 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’
nbc_pft_injuryupdates_240924.jpg
Injury updates: Darnold, Hargrave, McCaffrey

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Mike Tomlin wants Justin Fields “singularly focused” on starting for Steelers

  
Published September 24, 2024 12:28 PM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t making any pronouncements about the long-term starter at quarterback, but he also isn’t doing anything to suggest it won’t be Justin Fields.

Fields moved into the starting role when Russell Wilson hurt his calf ahead of the season opener and he’s presided over three straight wins for the Steelers. On Tuesday, Tomlin said at his press conference that Wilson is set for another limited practice on Wednesday and that Fields’s only focus should be on starting for the Steelers against the Colts.

“As we walk in the building tomorrow, I want Justin singularly focused on starting for us,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin has repeatedly said that the team could consider other options when Wilson’s participation level changes and he said that again on Tuesday, but the longer Fields is the starter for a winning team the less likely it is that the Steelers are going to rock the boat.