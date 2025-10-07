 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin: We have to prepare for “complete back” Quinshon Judkins

  
Published October 7, 2025 05:50 PM

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins’ rookie season got off to a late start, but he’s hit the ground running since signing with the team in September and he’s got a fan in Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin’s team will be tasked with stopping Judkins in Week 6 and the coach’s comments about the rookie on Tuesday suggest that he thinks the defense will have its hands full. Tomlin called Judkins a “complete back” who is capable of wearing “a defensive unit down” over the course of a game.

“I can’t say enough about what I’m seeing from Judkins,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “He had absolutely no training camp to speak of, and that really highlights what it is we’re looking at. Kudos to him and kudos to them for what he and they are able to produce. He is a tough runner. He’s good inside. He’s got good patience and picking vision on interior running. He finishes off his runs with violence. He’s underrated in terms of his ability to bounce it to the perimeter and pop long ones. He had a 60-yarder or so that got called back in London last week that kind of highlights that.”

Judkins had 23 carries for 110 yards in Cleveland’s Week 5 loss to the Vikings and he has 72 carries for 347 yards and two touchdowns through the first four games of his career. Keeping that number from growing too much will be crucial to the Steelers’ hopes this week.