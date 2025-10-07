Mike Tomlin: We have to prepare for “complete back” Quinshon Judkins

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins’ rookie season got off to a late start, but he’s hit the ground running since signing with the team in September and he’s got a fan in Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin’s team will be tasked with stopping Judkins in Week 6 and the coach’s comments about the rookie on Tuesday suggest that he thinks the defense will have its hands full. Tomlin called Judkins a “complete back” who is capable of wearing “a defensive unit down” over the course of a game.

“I can’t say enough about what I’m seeing from Judkins,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “He had absolutely no training camp to speak of, and that really highlights what it is we’re looking at. Kudos to him and kudos to them for what he and they are able to produce. He is a tough runner. He’s good inside. He’s got good patience and picking vision on interior running. He finishes off his runs with violence. He’s underrated in terms of his ability to bounce it to the perimeter and pop long ones. He had a 60-yarder or so that got called back in London last week that kind of highlights that.”

Judkins had 23 carries for 110 yards in Cleveland’s Week 5 loss to the Vikings and he has 72 carries for 347 yards and two touchdowns through the first four games of his career. Keeping that number from growing too much will be crucial to the Steelers’ hopes this week.