Mike Vrabel: Bill Belichick has been back to New England

The weird, one-way feud between Bill Belichick and the Patriots went next level on Saturday, when the North Carolina coach justified his ban on Patriots scouts by explaining that he’s not welcome in New England.

Appearing Monday on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was asked whether Belichick is banned, and whether Vrabel is surprised by the ban Belichick has imposed.

“Nothing surprises me,” Vrabel said. “He came back for — the best of my knowledge — Tom [Brady’s] ceremony, so that I would . . . yeah, I guess he’s welcome back based on the fact that he was there, so I’ll just go by that. Since his departure as the head coach here, he’s been back, and I’ll leave it at that.”

It’s amazingly bizarre that Belichick would paint himself as a victim with alternative facts. And, as explained on Sunday, it could get expensive for UNC.

The Patriots would have a slam-dunk claim against Belichick and North Carolina for violating the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Unless, of course, Belichick slams the door on all NFL teams.

And he’s more than petty enough to do just that.