 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Vrabel: Bill Belichick has been back to New England

  
Published September 8, 2025 08:15 PM

The weird, one-way feud between Bill Belichick and the Patriots went next level on Saturday, when the North Carolina coach justified his ban on Patriots scouts by explaining that he’s not welcome in New England.

Appearing Monday on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was asked whether Belichick is banned, and whether Vrabel is surprised by the ban Belichick has imposed.

“Nothing surprises me,” Vrabel said. “He came back for — the best of my knowledge — Tom [Brady’s] ceremony, so that I would . . . yeah, I guess he’s welcome back based on the fact that he was there, so I’ll just go by that. Since his departure as the head coach here, he’s been back, and I’ll leave it at that.”

It’s amazingly bizarre that Belichick would paint himself as a victim with alternative facts. And, as explained on Sunday, it could get expensive for UNC.

The Patriots would have a slam-dunk claim against Belichick and North Carolina for violating the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Unless, of course, Belichick slams the door on all NFL teams.

And he’s more than petty enough to do just that.