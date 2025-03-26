Mike Vrabel: Drake Maye allows you to have everything you want in playbook

The Patriots made a big move on the offensive side of the ball on Tuesday when they agreed to terms with wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a three-year contract.

It’s the most significant addition to the team’s receiving corps since Mike Vrabel was hired as their head coach and it fits with comments Vrabel made recently about quarterback Drake Maye. During an appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich, Vrabel called Maye “a large part of the reason” why he took the position in New England and said that he was excited to build an offense around a player with multifaceted skills.

“He can throw from in the pocket, he can throw off platform, he can run, he can scramble,” Vrabel said, via Boston.com. “You can design some things for him. So I think you have pretty much everything in the playbook that you could possibly want available. a large part of the reason.”

Assuming he’s all the way back from a torn ACL, Diggs gives the Patriots the kind of dynamic receiver they were missing during Maye’s rookie season and they’ve made moves to provide the 2024 first-rounder with better protection as well. They can add more help in the draft and set the stage for what all involved hope will be a big leap forward in Year Two.