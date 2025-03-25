Stefon Diggs joins the Patriots

One of the top remaining free agents has a new home.

Per multiple reports, receiver Stefon Diggs has agreed to terms with the Patriots. It’s a three-year, $69 million deal. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, $26 million is guaranteed.

The structure of the contract will reveal much about the extent of the commitment. The key will be the full guarantee at signing.

With Diggs recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2024 season, the deal also could include significant per-game roster bonuses tied to Diggs’s ability to play.

In eight games last year with the Texans, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots will become Diggs’s fourth team. He has previously played for the Vikings and Bills before being traded last year to Houston.