 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Vrabel: Josh McDaniels’s experience level is critical

  
Published January 29, 2025 10:39 AM

Josh McDaniels is back for a third tour of duty as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, but there are a couple of big differences from his first two stints in New England.

Mike Vrabel is the team’s head coach and Drake Maye is the quarterback, so it won’t be exactly the same as it was when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were in town. While at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama this week, Vrabel said that McDaniels’s previous work with the Patriots is an integral part of why he’s back while also noting that McDaniels is infusing what’s worked in the past with new ideas.

“There’s an experience level that’s critical,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “There’s been some growth from the offense over the years, and [McDaniels] has blended that with some of the new trends, but the foundation will remain the same. I’m excited about adding some of those new trends. Then, his ability as a play-caller, having gone against him and seen him work and operate. He has a great vision for leading our offense.”

The innovations will likely be tailored to Maye’s particular skill set. He’s shown an ability to make plays with his feet and Vrabel said that they are “gonna want to do things that maybe they didn’t do with the previous quarterbacks” that McDaniels has worked with.