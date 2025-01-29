Mike Vrabel: Josh McDaniels’s experience level is critical

Josh McDaniels is back for a third tour of duty as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, but there are a couple of big differences from his first two stints in New England.

Mike Vrabel is the team’s head coach and Drake Maye is the quarterback, so it won’t be exactly the same as it was when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were in town. While at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama this week, Vrabel said that McDaniels’s previous work with the Patriots is an integral part of why he’s back while also noting that McDaniels is infusing what’s worked in the past with new ideas.

“There’s an experience level that’s critical,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “There’s been some growth from the offense over the years, and [McDaniels] has blended that with some of the new trends, but the foundation will remain the same. I’m excited about adding some of those new trends. Then, his ability as a play-caller, having gone against him and seen him work and operate. He has a great vision for leading our offense.”

The innovations will likely be tailored to Maye’s particular skill set. He’s shown an ability to make plays with his feet and Vrabel said that they are “gonna want to do things that maybe they didn’t do with the previous quarterbacks” that McDaniels has worked with.