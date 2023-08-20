Mike Vrabel: Malik Willis “such a dynamic player”

Malik Willis got to play quarterback the entire way for the Titans on Saturday night.

Will Levis, Willis’ competition for the backup job, left practice with an injury on Thursday and did not play against the Vikings, which left Willis with the opportunity to make his uninterrupted case for the No. 2 role. He was 10-of-17 for 85 yards, a touchdown, and an interception through the air and ran 11 times for 91 yards, although the latter number includes three kneeldowns at the end of the game.

After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel focused on Willis’ versatility while discussing the outing.

“He’s such a dynamic player,” Vrabel said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “When it’s not there and opportunities present themselves, whether it’s 30 yards on a scramble down the sideline or a 30-yard completion, it’s 30 yards.”

Levis warmed up on Saturday, but Vrabel said they decided he wasn’t well enough to play. The Titans were supposed to have joint practices with the Patriots this week, but the Patriots announced those sessions have been canceled while updating the health of cornerback Isaiah Bolden on Saturday night.

That means the game between the two teams on August 25 will be the last chance for both quarterbacks to face opposing defenses before Vrabel makes a final call on who will back up Ryan Tannehill.