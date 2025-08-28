 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Vrabel: “News to me” if Marcus Epps and Kendrick Bourne asked for their release

  
Published August 28, 2025 06:14 AM

Among the veterans who didn’t make the Patriots’ 53-man roster were safety Marcus Epps and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. But talk that neither player wanted to stay in New England was met with skepticism by Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

When a reporter asked Vrabel if the Patriots granted requests from players who asked for their release, Vrabel answered, “I don’t know who you’re referring to, I guess, specifically.”

When the reporter said he was referring to Epps and Bourne, Vrabel suggested that perhaps it was a Costanza-style preemptive breakup situation.

“That’s news to me,” Vrabel said. “I think we just, again, try to put the roster together. I guess when it doesn’t work out, you break up with somebody, your girlfriend doesn’t want to be with you, and then you say, ‘Well, I don’t want to be with you either.’ I’m not going to get into all that.”

When a reporter started to ask a follow-up question, Vrabel cut him off.

“I just said I’m not going to get into it,” Vrabel said. “We’re not going to go back and forth here. We’re trying to build the roster. We’ve got to move on with some guys.”

Epps quickly signed with the Eagles. Bourne remains unsigned.