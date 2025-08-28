 Skip navigation
Marcus Epps returns to Eagles

  
Published August 28, 2025 04:00 AM

Marcus Epps is returning to Philadelphia for a second stint with the Eagles.

Epps, a veteran safety who was cut by the Patriots on Tuesday, is signing with the Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 29-year-old Epps played four seasons in Philadelphia from 2019 to 2022. In 2022, when the Eagles reached the Super Bowl, Epps started all 17 regular-season games and all three postseason games.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2019, he was waived by Minnesota and claimed by Philadelphia as a rookie. After playing out his rookie contract with the Eagles he signed as a free agent with the Raiders and started all 17 games for them in 2023, but he tore his ACL in 2024, and after signing with the Patriots this offseason didn’t make their 53-man roster. If he’s healthy and fully recovered from the knee injury, he should be a good fit to provide some veteran depth to the Eagles’ secondary.