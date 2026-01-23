 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots now favored by only 3.5 after bettors back Broncos

  
Published January 23, 2026 04:19 PM

Thirty-six hours ago, the Broncos were 5.5-point underdogs in the AFC Championship Game, an unprecedented spread for the home team in a conference title game. But as the game approaches, bettors are backing the Broncos.

The point spread has shifted to the point that multiple sports books now have the Patriots favored by only 3.5 points. That’s a significant shift late in the week.

The betting line may be particularly volatile for this game because no one knows what to expect from Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who will start in place of the injured Bo Nix. After Nix was injured at the end of the Broncos’ divisional round win, opinions have been all over the map about whether Stidham is prepared to step in for Denver. Stidham hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game in two years, so it’s impossible to say how he’s going to look when he gets the opportunity. The Broncos were expected to be one-point favorites if Nix had been healthy.

The Broncos are the first home team to be an underdog in a conference championship game since January of 2018, when the Eagles, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, were two-point underdogs against the Vikings. The Eagles won, 38-7, and then won the Super Bowl two weeks later.