Mike Vrabel: Nick Folk is our kicker, we’ll let Cade York develop

The Titans added a pair of kickers to the team this week, but they won’t be competing for the job.

Nick Folk arrived in a trade with the Patriots before the team signed Cade York to their practice squad in the wake of his departure from the Browns. Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Thursday that the team is going with Folk to kick off the season.

“Nick is our kicker,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “Nick is our kicker, and we feel really good about what he has done and what he will do. We just felt like it was a good opportunity to bring Cade in here to allow him to develop and work and see where he is at.”

York was a fourth-round pick last season and another team could try to sign him off of the Titans’ practice squad if they find a need to make a change of their own in the early weeks of the season.