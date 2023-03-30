Mike Vrabel: Of course we expect Ryan Tannehill to be our QB in 2023

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Vrabel: Of course we expect Ryan Tannehill to be our QB in 2023

  
Published March 30, 2023 06:20 AM
nbc_pft_henry_230330
March 30, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question why the Titans never pushed back on the initial reports about Derrick Henry, after Ran Carthon said they weren’t true, and spell out what they believe really happened.

At the scouting combine last month, new Titans General Manager Ran Carthon told reporters that quarterback Ryan Tannehill is under contract and the club is excited about moving forward with him.

Given that Tannehill has a $36.6 million cap hit in 2023, there has been some question as to whether or not Tennessee might move on from the quarterback.

While there’s still some possibility of that happening, head coach Mike Vrabel was fairly definitive earlier this week when asked if he expects Tannehill to be the team’s QB in 2023.

Of course . Of course, we do,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “We are in March, and we are continuing to build a football team, the best football team we can. And Ryan is getting healthy. He has been putting the work in. It is good to see him around the building. So yeah, we always expect that.”

However, that’s not all Vrabel said.

“But to make predictions — I think I have been through this last year [with receiver A.J. Brown] — I am not going to commit to anybody being on our roster in September,” Vrabel added. “I’ve seen it change too quickly. Of course, we want Ryan as our quarterback, and everybody else that has helped us win. That is what we want.”

Tannehill has been Tennessee’s starter since midway through the 2019 season. He helped lead the club to the AFC Championship Game that season. But the Titans have not have not won a playoff game since.

The club finished 7-10 in 2022 with Tannehill missing five games due to injury. He finished the season with a 65.2 percent completion rate, 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.