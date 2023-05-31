Mike Vrabel on DeAndre Hopkins: Our focus has always been about players we have here

Now that receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially on the open market, any coach can talk publicly about him.

That means plenty of them are going to be asked if their respective teams have any interest in signing the three-time, first-team All-Pro.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t express much outward interest in Hopkins when asked about him on Wednesday.

“I think our focus has always been about the players who we have here . We’ll keep you updated as we continue to add players to the roster,” Vrabel said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Players become available at different times of the year — all the way up until the trade deadline. And then some of those veteran players that may be out there that sign throughout the offseason, training camp, and even into the season. So, player acquisition is always going to be something that you can try to add to your roster at different times.”

Hopkins used to play in the AFC South, so going to the Titans would allow him to play against his former team in the Texans twice a year. But at this point, Tennessee’s roster does not necessarily look like it would attract Hopkins’ interest.

We’ll see what Hopkins’ market looks like as his first foray into free agency continues to unfold.