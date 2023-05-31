 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mike Vrabel on DeAndre Hopkins: Our focus has always been about players we have here

  
Published May 31, 2023 12:20 PM

Now that receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially on the open market, any coach can talk publicly about him.

That means plenty of them are going to be asked if their respective teams have any interest in signing the three-time, first-team All-Pro.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t express much outward interest in Hopkins when asked about him on Wednesday.

“I think our focus has always been about the players who we have here . We’ll keep you updated as we continue to add players to the roster,” Vrabel said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Players become available at different times of the year — all the way up until the trade deadline. And then some of those veteran players that may be out there that sign throughout the offseason, training camp, and even into the season. So, player acquisition is always going to be something that you can try to add to your roster at different times.”

Hopkins used to play in the AFC South, so going to the Titans would allow him to play against his former team in the Texans twice a year. But at this point, Tennessee’s roster does not necessarily look like it would attract Hopkins’ interest.

We’ll see what Hopkins’ market looks like as his first foray into free agency continues to unfold.