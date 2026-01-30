Mike Vrabel sees improvement from Will Campbell

Patriots rookie offensive tackle Will Campbell has faced plenty of criticism for his play, but head coach Mike Vrabel thinks the AFC Championship Game was a good sign of Campbell’s growth.

Vrabel said Campbell had a better game against a tough opponent in Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto, and he hopes to see more improvement against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

“I thought he played better against a really good rusher. We’ll need to keep improving, and we’re excited he has another week to do it,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots took Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the draft and immediately made him their starter at left tackle, protecting Drake Maye’s blind side. He’ll be one of the most important players on the field in the Super Bowl, and his ability to keep Maye upright will go a long way toward determining whether the Patriots can beat the Seahawks.