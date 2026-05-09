Steelers sign three more picks from 2026 draft class

As the Steelers’ rookies work their first minicamp, fewer and fewer of them are working for free.

Three more members of the 2026 draft class have agreed to terms. The Steelers announced the deals on Saturday morning.

Signing their slotted rookie deals were third-round cornerback Daylen Everett, third-round guard Gennings Dunker, and fifth-round fullback Riley Nowakowski.

The trio joins fourth-round wide receiver Kaden Wetjen, sixth-round offensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, and seventh-round safety Robert Spears-Jennings as officially being under contract.

The remaining unsigned players are first-round offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, second-round wide receiver Germie Bernard, third-round quarterback Drew Allar, and seventh-round running back Eli Heidenreich.

There’s a growing trend toward getting draft picks signed before they set foot on a practice field for the first time. Yes, unsigned players sign letters of protection that allow them to practice in exchange for a promise that, in the event of a serious injury, they’ll still get their contracts.

The best protection is to have the contract in place.