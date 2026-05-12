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Lions sign first-round pick Blake Miller, rest of 2026 draft class

  
Published May 12, 2026 01:47 PM

The Lions have taken care of some important business with their rookie class.

Detroit announced on Tuesday that the club has signed its 2026 draft class.

That means first-round offensive tackle Blake Miller, second-round edge rusher Derrick Moore, fourth-round linebacker Jimmy Rolder, fifth-round cornerback Keith Abney, fifth-round receiver Kendrick Law, sixth-round defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard, and seventh-round defensive lineman Tyre West are all under contract on their rookie four-year deals.

Miller is expected to compete to start at right tackle.

Penei Sewell, a first-round pick in 2021, had played at right tackle over the last several years. But he’s flipping over to left tackle after Taylor Decker was released by the team in March.

Additionally, the Lions announced they’ve signed nine undrafted free agents: Quarterback Luke Altmyer, defensive back Aamaris Brown, linebacker Erick Hunter, defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina, tight end Miles Kitselman, defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, defensive lineman Eric O’Neill, offensive lineman Melvin Priestly, and cornerback De’Shawn Rucker.