The NFL doesn’t require schedule-release videos to be submitted for approval

As the saying goes, it’s better to seek forgiveness than ask for permission. As it relates to the annual team-by-team schedule-release videos, the NFL does not require that permission be obtained.

“Upon request, the league will review club videos,” a league spokesperson said via email. “There’s no mandate to submit their videos in advance. The league provides best practices and insights to the clubs during ongoing all-32 club meetings.”

That’s always been the case. However, last year’s video from the Colts was quickly deleted because the Minecraft-themed presentation lacked advance authorization from Microsoft, which holds the copyright to the Minecraft property. Also, this year’s schedule release comes at a time when plenty of teams that play the Patriots (and plenty that don’t) will be tempted to make an express or implied reference to the story of the offseason, especially after ESPN’s Inside The NBA did so in clear and obvious fashion.

Before Inside The NBA went there, it was our understanding that the Chargers — who are the masters of the schedule-release game and who play the Patriots this year — would refrain from addressing the situation. Given that Inside The NBA addressed the issue and the world continues to spin, maybe the Chargers will revisit their position.