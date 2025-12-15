Mike Vrabel: We weren’t able to get any stops

The Patriots entered Sunday 11-2 with a chance to clinch the AFC East with a win.

They started the game against the Bills looking like they’d have a great chance to do just that, going up 21-0 and taking a 24-7 lead into halftime.

But then things fell apart in the second half, with Buffalo going on to win 35-31.

What happened?

“I mean, we weren’t able to get any stops,” head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame, via transcript from the team. “When we had an opportunity to make a play, we weren’t able to make it. Penalties. And that’s how this game goes. A few small plays make the difference. We were very prepared for this team to — we were going to need 60 minutes to beat this team.

“This is a good football team. We had a lot of good football in there. And we had a lot of plays that, a few plays we’d like to have back that we’ll have to learn from.”

Quarterback Josh Allen specifically made plenty of second-half plays — which was no surprise from the reigning MVP. He finished the contest 19-of-28 passing for 193 yards with three touchdowns and no picks. He added 48 yards on the ground via 11 carries.

“He’s 6’5″, 250 pounds, runs fast, hard to tackle, hard to get down on the ground. He has an accurate, strong arm. I’m giving you a dissertation on a league MVP,” Vrabel said. “Just watch all the games and know that it’s the same as it was last week. Had a guy free. Weren’t able to make the play. Last week’s team had a guy free, we weren’t able to make a play. That’s why they drafted him and that’s why they pay him 60 million dollars.

“I don’t know what to tell you. Just exactly what we knew what it was going to be, that we were going to need to get a stop or be able to tackle and if we pressured and we came free — so hopefully we get another opportunity to do that. But that won’t be for, I don’t know, but whenever we do… We’ll have to be ready for the quarterback that we have this week.”

The Patriots will be on the road to face quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens before facing the Jets on the road and the Dolphins at home to cap the 2025 regular season.