Mike Vrabel: Will Levis has improved, reps last two weeks would be invaluable

Titans quarterback Will Levis missed Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks with an ankle injury, but the team is hopeful he’ll be able to get back on the field in Week 17.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday he thinks playing in the final two games of the season would be “invaluable reps” for the rookie and noted that the chance to “handle the operation and work the offense” on the road in Houston this week would be a particularly good experience for Levis.

“I think he’ll try and practice tomorrow, probably in a limited basis,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “But I think that he’s better, he’s improved. He’s been working hard to get back like everybody else.”

Ryan Tannehill started in place of Levis on Sunday, but the future belongs to the second-round pick and the next two weeks are an opportunity to start growing toward a full season as the team’s starter.