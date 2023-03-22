 Skip navigation
Mike White: At its core, Dolphins offense is same system I ran with Jets

  
Published March 22, 2023 05:51 AM
While Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree the Dolphins needed a backup for injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa, they evaluate if Mike White is the right guy for the job due to his own health history.

Quarterback Mike White is staying in the AFC East after signing with the Dolphins in free agency.

White told reporters on Wednesday that Miami was high on his list of potential teams, given that he grew up in the area, has an offseason home in Florida, and has plenty of familiarity with the scheme because like his former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel came from San Francisco.

“It’s the same system [as the Jets],” White said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I’m sure there’s different verbiage and things like that but down to its core, it’s the same system .”

That should make things easier for White as he gets acclimated to a new team.

White is set to be Tua Tagovailoa’s backup in 2023, but given Tagovailoa’s injury history, chances are that White will have to play at some point during the season.

In eight games with seven starts over the last two years, White has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,145 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.