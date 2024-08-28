 Skip navigation
Mike White visited the Bills on Tuesday

  
Published August 27, 2024 08:42 PM

Mike White lost a backup quarterback competition and his job in Miami, but he may be staying in the AFC East.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that White visited the Bills on Tuesday. The Dolphins released White after their final preseason game and are going with Skylar Thompson as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

The Bills may need a backup for the start of the regular season. Mitch Trubisky is the only player behind Josh Allen on the initial 53-man roster and he’s dealing with a knee injury that leaves him questionable for at least the season opener.

Ben DiNucci and Anthony Brown were on the Bills roster, but White might be a more attractive option if they won’t have Trubisky on hand against the Cardinals on September 8.