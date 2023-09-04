Mike White will open season as Dolphins backup quarterback

The Dolphins kept three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster and head coach Mike McDaniel revealed on Monday how they’ll look on the depth chart for the first week of the regular season.

McDaniel said that Mike White will serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday. Skylar Thompson will be in the No. 3 role.

A rule change this year allows Thompson to dress be in uniform if he is declared inactive and he can play as an emergency quarterback if both Tagovailoa and White are knocked out of the game. Neither Tagovailoa nor White would be able to return to the game if Thompson were to enter.

White signed with the Dolphins after serving as a backup for the Jets the last two years. His run included a 405-yard, three-touchdown performance in a win over the Bengals in 2021, but the Dolphins would prefer Tagovailoa remains healthy and effective enough to keep White off the field this season.