Mike Williams didn’t practice again on Thursday, for “personal reasons”

It’s obvious Mike Williams is the odd man out on the Jets’ receiving depth chart.

Williams stayed home on Wednesday, a day after the team traded for Davante Adams and two days after Aaron Rodgers called Williams out publicly for running the wrong route on the play that led to the game-sealing interception.

On Thursday, Williams returned to work. However, he once again didn’t practice. On both days, the official designation was “personal reasons.”

Kudos to the Jets for not trying to create the false impression he’s injured while they figure out what to do with him. Still, it’s obvious they have a problem on their hands. They’re surely hoping someone will take Williams off of their hands. And off of their books.

Williams has a one-year base salary of $10 million. That works out to $555,555 per week, $6.667 million still owed. If they cut him, he’ll be entitled to collect the balance as termination pay — while also double-dipping with whatever he makes elsewhere.

The best move is to trade him, even if the Jets have to pay some of his salary to make that happen.

Whatever happens, it’s looking like his last play for the Jets will be what looked like an underthrown ball by The Delicate Genius and turned out being (according to said genius) a bad route by Williams.