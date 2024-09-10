Mike Williams had nine snaps, zero targets in Jets debut

The Jets had said new receiver Mike Williams would be on a snap count to start the 2024 season. His snaps from last night’s debut can be counted on two hands, with one finger to spare.

Per the official game book, Williams was on the field for only nine of 51 offensive snaps for the jets.

Williams also was targeted zero times during the game.

The Jets gave Williams a one-year, $10 million deal. And while they signed him knowing that he was still recovering from a torn ACL, they’re surely hoping for something more from the veteran wideout as the Jets try to navigate a season of high expectations.

Williams suffered the ACL injury in Week 3 of the 2023 season. He had 19 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown before his season ended.