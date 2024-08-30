 Skip navigation
Mike Williams: I wouldn’t go out there if I couldn’t be myself

  
Published August 30, 2024 08:50 AM

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Thursday that wide receiver Mike Williams will be in the lineup for the season opener against the 49ers and his appearance in that game will cap a long journey back from the torn ACL that ended his 2023 season.

Saleh’s only caveat about Williams’s availability was that it would be asking too much for the former Charger wideout to be operating at 100 percent right out of the gate. Williams didn’t seem to feel the same way when he spoke to reporters later in the day.

“I’m ready for whatever,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “Whenever my number is called, I’ll be ready. I’m preparing to play the whole game or whatever they need from me. I wouldn’t go out there if I weren’t able to be myself. I’m confident in going out there and doing what I do.”

Williams is also confident in his new team’s offense. Williams said it’s “going to be crazy” when the unit is fully deployed and that kind of optimism is a very different feeling than the one that surrounded the unit during the 2023 season.