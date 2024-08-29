Jets expect to have Mike Williams available for opener

Wide receiver Mike Williams has progressed to team drills at Jets practice and that leaves one more step for him to take in his return from last year’s torn ACL.

That step should come in Santa Clara during the Jets’ season opener against the 49ers. Head coach Robert Saleh said at his Thursday press conference that Williams is on track to play on the first Monday night of the season even though the team isn’t expecting him to be operating at 100 percent right out of the gate.

“We’re going to be very smart with how we use him, but he’s going to be plenty available to make his mark felt,” Saleh said.

Williams caught 139 passes for 2,041 yards in his last two healthy seasons and defenses paying close attention to Garrett Wilson should help provide him with plenty of opportunities to show he’s still capable of producing at a high level for his new team.