Mike Williams is headed back to the Chargers

  
Published March 12, 2025 10:01 PM

Mike Williams spent seven seasons with the Chargers before leaving in free agency a year ago. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Jets, who traded him to the Steelers on Nov. 5.

Now, Williams is headed back to Los Angeles.

He is rejoining the Chargers on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

In 2024, Williams returned from a torn ACL and made 21 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown in 18 games. Aaron Rodgers called out Williams for running the wrong route on a target that resulted in an interception in a 23-20 loss to the Bills in Week 6.

Four weeks later, Williams was headed to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Williams has 330 receptions for 5,104 yards and 32 touchdowns in his eight seasons and 106 games.