Mike Zimmer interviewing for Cowboys defensive coordinator job

Mike Zimmer is a candidate to be the next defensive coordinator of the Cowboys.

Zimmer is meeting with the Cowboys about the defensive coordinator vacancy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 67-year-old Zimmer got his first NFL coaching job with the Cowboys in 1994 and was the defensive coordinator in Dallas from 2000 to 2006. He’s also been the defensive coordinator of the Falcons and Bengals, and he was head coach of the Vikings from 2014 to 2021.

Dan Quinn, who was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator for the last three years, is leaving to become head coach of the Commanders.