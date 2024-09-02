 Skip navigation
Mike Zimmer’s comments about Justin Fields add extra spice to Cowboys-Steelers game in Week 5

  
Published September 1, 2024 08:23 PM

Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer exercised surprising discretion regarding his former quarterback in Minnesota when airing grievances about the Vikings to Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Zimmer presumably bit his tongue about Kirk Cousins for fear of eating his words when the Cowboys face Cousins’ new team in Week 9.

Zimmer did not take similar care when talking about Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.

While complaining about former G.M. Rick Spielman’s effort to trade up for Fields in the 2021 draft, Zimmer said Fields “hasn’t done anything.”

He’ll have a chance to do something against the Cowboys six weeks from tonight, when the Steelers host the Cowboys for the Week 5 Sunday night game on NBC and Peacock.

Sure, Fields isn’t the starter. But the Steelers likely will have a package of plays for Fields.

They’ll have even more reason to do it when Zimmer comes to town, because Fields will have extra motivation to show Zimmer and the Cowboys what Fields can do. And if Fields has a big night, Zimmer might wish he hadn’t been so candid when trying to settle three-year-old scores.