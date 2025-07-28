Minkah Fitzpatrick: I wanted to know I’d be in Miami for more than one season

Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick spoke to reporters on Monday for the first time since he was traded to the team by the Steelers and for the first time since he agreed to a revised contract with the team.

Fitzpatrick had $2 million of his 2026 compensation moved into this season and the Dolphins converted the bulk of his $15.5 salary into a signing bonus that spreads the cap hit out over future seasons. Fitzpatrick had no guaranteed money left in the deal and said that he sees the new deal as a short-term commitment from the Dolphins as they work toward a longer one.

“I know that it was reported that I wanted a new contract,” Fitzpatrick said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I just wanted to know that I’ll be here more than a season. When I got that, now go out there and and play All-Pro, Pro-Bowl level and hopefully earn the respect of my teammates and the organization to have that long-term contract.”

Fitzpatrick said that his post-trade silence had nothing to do with negative feelings about returning to the Dolphins. He said he’s “extremely excited” to be back and thanked Steelers fans and teammates before declining to take any other questions about his time with Pittsburgh.

There still is no guaranteed money in Fitzpatrick’s contract for the 2026 season, so Fitzpatrick could be on the move after one year even if he sounds confident it will be a longer stay.