MLB places Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase on paid leave as part of gambling investigation

Another Cleveland Guardians pitcher has landed on paid leave as part of a gambling probe.

Via Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, the MLB has placed closer Emmanuel Clase on “non-disciplinary paid leave.”

Via Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal, Clase will be out through at least August 31.

Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz previously was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave, also through at least August 31. In a statement, the team said it has been informed that no other players or team personnel are expected to be affected by the ongoing situation.

It’s just the latest sports controversy involving gambling, which has become widespread in recent years via the legalization of sports betting in most American state.

The NFL has had a handful of players suspended for betting violations. There has yet to be a pro football scandal involving any attempt to engineer the outcomes of games or prop bets.

It feels like it’s just a matter of time. There is plenty of inside information that can be easily misused by players, coaches, and other personnel. A problem seems inevitable.

