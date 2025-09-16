 Skip navigation
Monday Night Football: Baker Mayfield, Bucs have 14-10 lead on Texans at halftime

  
Published September 15, 2025 08:23 PM

Baker Mayfield grabbed at his left leg after a sack by Danielle Hunter with 3:26 remaining in the first half. He stayed in for the third-down play and came back in to run the two-minute offense on the next series, so it appears he’s OK.

Mayfield, who surpassed 25,000 career passing yards, threw two touchdowns in the first half to give the Bucs a 14-10 halftime lead.

Mayfield is 13-of-18 for 109 yards, throwing a 20-yard touchdown to Ryan Miller and a 15-yarder to Emeka Egubka. Bucky Irving has run for 41 yards on seven carries.

The Bucs gained 169 yards in the first half and went 4-for-6 on third down.

The Texans scored their first touchdown of the season on their first drive Monday night, with C.J. Stroud throwing a 29-yard score to Nico Collins. They settled for a red zone field goal on their second possession, with Ka’imi Fairbairn hitting a 35-yard field goal after the Texans reached the Tampa Bay 17.

Houston gained 159 yards in the first half, with Stroud going 8-of-13 for 131 yards. It was 1-for-4 on third down.

The Bucs lost starting right tackle Luke Goedeke on the first series when he aggravated his foot injury. They call defensive lineman Calijah Kancey questionable to return with a pectoral injury.

The Texans list safety Jalen Pitre as questionable with a rib injury.