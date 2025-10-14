Monday Night Football: Bears lead mistake-prone Commanders 13-7 at halftime

The Commanders were their own worst enemy in the first half.

They had two turnovers and a missed field goal on three possessions, scoring a touchdown on the other.

The Bears lead 13-7 at halftime.

Jaquan Brisker had the first interception of Jayden Daniels this season, and Montez Sweat knocked the ball out of Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s hands, with Kyler Gordon recovering the fumble. The Bears had drives of 36 and 35 yards for a field goal and a touchdown after the turnovers.

The Commanders had a chance to cut the Bears’ lead to three before the half, but with 1:14 remaining, Matt Gay’s 50-yard field goal doinked off the left upright.

The Bears have outgained the Commanders 163 to 120.

Caleb Williams is 10-of-17 for 85 yards, and he ran for a 1-yard touchdown. D’Andre Swift has seven carries for 54 yards, and DJ Moore has three catches for 42 yards.

Jake Moody, who is playing for the injured Cairo Santos, has field goals of 47 and 48 yards.

Daniels is 10-of-11 for 74 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Chris Moore has three catches for 46 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown. Crosky-Merritt has eight carries for 30 yards.