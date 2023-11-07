Monday Night Football: Chargers sack Jets 27-6

In a game that might have set offensive football back several years, the Chargers leaned on their defense and their special teams to beat the Jets 27-6 on Monday Night Football.

Both teams are 4-4.

It was one of the uglier games of the season, with the teams combining for two offensive touchdowns, 461 yards, 13 sacks, 15 punts, 12 penalties and three turnovers. The two quarterbacks were 49-of-79 for 399 yards, much of it in garbage time by Zach Wilson.

The Chargers’ two offensive touchdowns were scored by running back Austin Ekeler on runs of 1 and 2 yards following fumble recoveries by the defense that led to scoring drives of 50 and 2 yards. The team’s other touchdown came on an 87-yard punt return by rookie Derius Davis.

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker made field goals of 55 and 38 yards, and Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein had makes of 47 and 46 yards.

The Chargers had eight sacks of Wilson and three forced fumbles, two of which Los Angeles recovered. Joey Bosa had 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery; Tuli Tuipulotu had two sacks; Khalil Mack had two sacks and a forced fumble; and Alohi Gilman had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery he returned 48 yards to the 2-yard line to set up Ekeler’s second touchdown.

Wilson was 33-of-49 for 263 yards against the league’s 32nd-ranked passing defense. Garrett Wilson caught seven passes for 80 yards, and Breece Hall ran for 50 yards on 16 carries.

The Jets actually outgained the Chargers 270 yards to 191, with the Jets defense doing its job. Bryce Huff had 1.5 of the Jets’ five sacks of Justin Herbert, who was 16-of-30 for 136 yards. Keenan Allen made an unbelievable one-handed catch and finished with eight receptions for 77 yards, and Ekeler had 16 touches for 70 yards.