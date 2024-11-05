Monday Night Football: Chiefs lead Bucs 10-7 at halftime

The Chiefs had only five possessions in the first half. They scored on only two of them, hurting themselves on two others.

Still, Kansas City leads 10-7 at halftime.

The Chiefs reached the Tampa Bay 32 on their first possession, but on third-and-9, Patrick Mahomes was sacked by Vita Vea. It forced a punt. Vea had two sacks in the first half, and Calijah Kancey made one to end the first half.

The Chiefs settled for a 40-yard Harrison Butker field goal on their second drive after having a first down at the Tampa Bay 20. Xavier Worthy was dropped for a 10-yard loss by Yaya Diaby, and the Chiefs couldn’t overcome it.

DeAndre Hopkins gave them a 10-7 lead with a 35-yard catch to the Tampa Bay 3 and then a 1-yard touchdown catch.

The Chiefs might have added to their lead before the half, but Travis Kelce fumble when the helmet of rookie cornerback Tykee Smith’s hit the tight end’s arm. It was the third forced fumble for Smith this season, and Josh Hayes recovered at the Tampa Bay 45.

The Bucs, though, couldn’t do anything with the field position.

Their only score came on a 7-yard by Rachaad White.

The Chiefs have outgained the Bucs 175 to 115 with Mahomes going 18-of-22 for 166 yards and a touchdown. Hopkins has six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown and Kelce seven catches for 51 yards.

Mayfield is 9-of-12 for 59 yards while missing his top receivers.