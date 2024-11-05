Monday Night Football: Chiefs remain undefeated with 30-24 OT victory over Bucs

Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield had another shootout.

In an entertaining Monday night game on a rainy night in Kansas City, Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in overtime for a dramatic 30-24 win. The Chiefs remain undefeated at 8-0, and the Bucs fell to 4-5.

Kareem Hunt scored on a 2-yard run with 4:08 remaining in overtime. All four Chiefs touchdowns came on third down, with Kansas City going 12-of-18 on third down.

The Chiefs trailed 17-10 in the fourth quarter before touchdown drives of 12 plays and 70 yards and 15 plays and 78 yards.

Mahomes rolled his ankle on a 7-yard touchdown throw to Samaje Perine with 14:14 remaining, and the quarterback needed help getting off the field. But he didn’t miss a play and his 5-yard touchdown throw to DeAndre Hopkins on a slant gave the Chiefs a 24-17 lead with 4:17 left.

The Buccaneers, to Mayfield’s credit, went 71 yards in 10 plays. Mayfield threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Miller with 27 seconds left. Todd Bowles, though, chose to kick the tying PAT rather than go for two to take the lead.

The Bucs never saw the ball again after Mayfield lost the overtime coin toss.

Mahomes went 34-of-44 for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Travis Kelce caught 14 passes for 100 yards but lost a fumble, while Hopkins had eight catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Hunt rushed for 106 yards on 27 carries.

Mayfield was 23-of-31 for 200 yards and two touchdowns, with tight end Cade Otton catching eight for 77 and Sterling Shepard four for 48. Shepard also rushed for 21 yards on two carries.

Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea each had two sacks for the Bucs.