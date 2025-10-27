Monday Night Football: Daron Payne is active for Commanders

The Commanders won’t have quarterback Jayden Daniels, but they do have both of their wide receivers back. Defensive tackle Daron Payne is also active.

Payne was questionable with a toe injury, but he is not among the team’s inactives.

Daniels (hamstring), tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring), kicker Matt Gay (back), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, linebacker Ale Kaho, offensive tackle George Fant and offensive tackle Trent Scott are inactive.

Offensive guard Brandon Coleman is active for the first time since Week 2.

Marcus Mariota will make his third start this season in place of Daniels, but he will have Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel to throw to. The team’s top receivers will take the field together for the first time since Week 3.

Matthew Wright was elevated from the practice squad to replace Gay as the Commanders’ kicker tonight.

The Chiefs’ inactives are cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Jalen Royals, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, offensive guard Trey Smith (back), left tackle Josh Simmons (personal) and defensive end Malik Herring.

Smith was doubtful to play.