Monday Night Football: DT B.J. Hill is inactive, but S Vonn Bell will play vs. Commanders

The Bengals already had ruled out defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring). They held out slim hope that they would have defensive tackle B.J. Hill, listing him as doubtful for Monday Night Football.

Hill, though, is among the team’s inactives.

The Bengals will have safety Vonn Bell, who was questionable with a back injury.

Cincinnati’s other inactives are wide receiver Trenton Irwin, offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland, tight end Tanner McClachlan and tight end Tanner Hudson (knee).

The Commanders’ inactives are defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (thumb), free safety Darrick Forrest, strong safety Dominique Hampton, quarterback Sam Hartman, offensive guard Chris Paul and running back Colson Yankoff. Hartman will serve as the emergency third quarterback.