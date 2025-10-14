Monday Night Football: Falcons run over Bills 24-14

Bijan Robinson ran for 170 yards, and Drake London had 158 yards receiving as the Falcons ran over the Bills 24-14 on Monday night.

The Falcons improved to 3-2, while the Bills fell out of first place in the AFC East after back-to-back losses dropped them to 4-2.

The Falcons outgained the Bills 443 to 291 yards. The Bills had two turnovers and eight penalties; they punted six times; and they scored on only two of 11 possessions.

The Falcons went only 1-of-3 in the red zone and had a 37-yard field goal blocked. Otherwise, the score would not have been as close as it was.

Robinson had an 81-yard touchdown and ended up with 238 yards of total offense on 25 touches. London caught 10 passes and scored on a 9-yard reception. He came up 1 yard short of the end zone on the final play of the first half when Taylor Rapp saved a touchdown by getting London to step out of bounds before the goal line.

Tyler Allgeier had a 21-yard touchdown run and had 32 yards on 10 carries.

Michael Penix went 20-of-32 for 250 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Allen, who threw only six interceptions last season in winning the MVP award, threw his third and fourth interceptions of the season. Dee Alford and DeAngelo Malone had the picks of Allen, who was 15-of-26 for 180 yards with two touchdowns.

Ray Davis and Dawson Knox had the touchdown receptions, and James Cook had 17 carries for 87 yards.